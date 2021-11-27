Virtu Financial LLC Sells 94,816 Shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 94,816 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in InVivo Therapeutics were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVIV. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 323.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 142,642 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 50,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 303,712 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVIV opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV).

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.