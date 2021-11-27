Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Visa by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,175,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

Shares of V stock opened at $197.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.55 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.88 and a 200 day moving average of $228.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

