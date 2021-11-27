Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives $52.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 491.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 406,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 78.6% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 248,441 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 412.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 213,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

