VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.960-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.51 billion-$3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.190-$7.190 EPS.

NYSE:VMW traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.90. 2,275,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,291. VMware has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.26 and a 200 day moving average of $150.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded VMware from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.18.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $794,470 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

