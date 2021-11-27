Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

VWAGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.22. 499,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,150. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.