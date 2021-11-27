Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 1,301,522 Shares of Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $26,915,474.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey A. Citron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of Vonage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00.

VG stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.53, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,245,000 after buying an additional 340,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,145,000 after buying an additional 182,619 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

