Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) CEO Purchases $10,100.00 in Stock

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) CEO John A. Roberts acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $10,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNT opened at $2.04 on Friday. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 254.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vyant Bio, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vyant Bio by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vyant Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

