Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR) Insider Patrick DeSouza Sells 50,000 Shares

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR) insider Patrick DeSouza sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,180 ($15.42), for a total value of £590,000 ($770,838.78).

Water Intelligence stock opened at GBX 1,090 ($14.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Water Intelligence plc has a 1-year low of GBX 480 ($6.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,394 ($18.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £200.23 million and a P/E ratio of 58.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,200.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,066.24.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Water Intelligence in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

