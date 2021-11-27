WealthTrust Axiom LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 0.06% of Park Aerospace worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Park Aerospace stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.16 million, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

