WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNG opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $841.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

STNG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. DNB Markets raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

