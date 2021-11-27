WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases 256 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Valero Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Valero Energy by 685.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 50,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.39, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

