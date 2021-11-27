Wedbush Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $33.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSTG. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.30.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $994,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 959,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28,004 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,691,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

