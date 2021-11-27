Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $21.65 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,961 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $21,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,014,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $139.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.98. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

AFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,861,432 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.