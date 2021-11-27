Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 380,282 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,837,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Fortive by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after buying an additional 3,403,593 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,531,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Fortive by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,797,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,380,000 after buying an additional 1,307,098 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,991,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,646,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTV opened at $75.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.94. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

