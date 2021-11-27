Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 4,372 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.09% of D.R. Horton worth $25,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 128.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

Shares of DHI opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

