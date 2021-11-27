Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237,750 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of WestRock worth $19,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in WestRock by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in WestRock by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in WestRock by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK opened at $46.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

