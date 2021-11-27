Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 171,911 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017,363 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 171,911 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.79% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $18,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,827,685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $233,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,554,000 after purchasing an additional 605,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,648,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after purchasing an additional 415,899 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 10,174,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,498,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVN opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $220.36 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BVN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

