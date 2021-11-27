Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 233,018 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,018 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Amcor were worth $17,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,724,000 after buying an additional 11,962,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after buying an additional 10,306,508 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth $29,124,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 459,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,611,107. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

