Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 7,409 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $17,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,020,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter.

PTH opened at $152.53 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $137.73 and a 52-week high of $193.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.10 and its 200-day moving average is $163.03.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

