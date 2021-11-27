Wells Fargo & Company Raises Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $110.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DY. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.17.

NYSE:DY opened at $96.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

