Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. 1,409,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,573. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Wendy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.38.

In other Wendy’s news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $3,068,657.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,743.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,263,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wendy’s stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

