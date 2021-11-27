WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upped their price target on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company.

NYSE WCC opened at $131.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.37. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $140.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,885,967.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,236 shares of company stock worth $8,530,265. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WESCO International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,425,000 after acquiring an additional 54,855 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

