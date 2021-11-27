WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.56.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upped their price target on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company.
NYSE WCC opened at $131.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.37. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $140.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
In other news, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,885,967.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,236 shares of company stock worth $8,530,265. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WESCO International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,425,000 after acquiring an additional 54,855 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.
