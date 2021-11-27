WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys 3,221 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,329,000 after acquiring an additional 176,826 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,974 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 272.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 77,236 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $107.48 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $117.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

