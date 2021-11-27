WESPAC Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $133,850,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $102,637,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 430,409 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,511 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $154.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.39 and its 200 day moving average is $104.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $161.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

