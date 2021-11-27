WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $318,000 in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J opened at $145.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.09.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

