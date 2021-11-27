WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 1,139 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,676,000 after acquiring an additional 259,402 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $19,259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,817,000 after buying an additional 62,564 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

OXY opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.34, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

