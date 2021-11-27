WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $607.52 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $446.68 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $635.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $634.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

