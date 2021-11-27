Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Update

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, a growth of 2,859.2% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of WHITF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.74. 20,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,330. Whitehaven Coal has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

