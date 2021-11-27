Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Update

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, a growth of 2,859.2% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of WHITF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.74. 20,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,330. Whitehaven Coal has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.
Whitehaven Coal Company Profile
