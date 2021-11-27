William Blair Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on URBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 123.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 35,205 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 18.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 43,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.