Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) SVP Sells $95,700.00 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $95,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WLFC stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $225.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 1.23. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $47.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.51.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.79 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 159.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

