WINk Price Up 5% Over Last Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00012400 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.98 or 0.00800906 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading



