Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $154.00

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $154.00 and last traded at $160.63, with a volume of 782760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.43.

Get Wix.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.46 and a 200 day moving average of $235.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 62.41% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.