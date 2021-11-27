Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WWW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,573,000 after purchasing an additional 380,264 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,884,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,083,000 after purchasing an additional 102,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 403,795 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Shares of WWW opened at $31.76 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $193,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,736 in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

