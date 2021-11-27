Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.

WWW traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $31.76. 415,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,654. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.56.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $710,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 270,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

