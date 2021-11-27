WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives C$179.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$179.46.

Several analysts have recently commented on WSP shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

WSP opened at C$180.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$166.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$152.76. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$94.01 and a 1-year high of C$187.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In related news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

