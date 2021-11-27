WT Wealth Management Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WT Wealth Management grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

Home Depot stock opened at $402.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.54 and a 200 day moving average of $335.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $416.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

