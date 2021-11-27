WT Wealth Management Purchases 70 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WT Wealth Management grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,803 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.2% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,815,813 shares of company stock worth $631,347,024 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $333.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.48. The stock has a market cap of $926.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

