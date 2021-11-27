WT Wealth Management Trims Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

WT Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

SGOL opened at $17.14 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.