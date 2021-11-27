WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Shares of WW International stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.36. 1,073,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,903. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. WW International has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.58.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WW has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WW International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.78% of WW International worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

