Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WYNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Macau from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wynn Macau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

OTCMKTS:WYNMF opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. Wynn Macau has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.18.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.