XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock.

XPS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 191 ($2.50) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday.

LON XPS opened at GBX 137 ($1.79) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 142.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 139.70. The company has a market cap of £281.06 million and a P/E ratio of 31.86. XPS Pensions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 153.40 ($2.00).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.53%.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

