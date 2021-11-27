XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40 on February 3rd

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:XPS opened at GBX 137 ($1.79) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £281.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 142.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 139.70. XPS Pensions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 153.40 ($2.00).

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

XPS has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 191 ($2.50) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.