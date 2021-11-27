XR Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

XR Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 37.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fiverr International by 18.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiverr International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Fiverr International by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.20.

FVRR stock opened at $147.55 on Friday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $139.81 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.15 and a 200-day moving average of $194.20.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Fiverr International Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

