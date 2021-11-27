Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Thomas Gad Sells 50,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,320.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $99,280.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $108,800.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $113,040.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $134,560.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $1,659,000.00.

YMAB traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.15. 232,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,995. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $748.49 million, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.