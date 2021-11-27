Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Yandex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,062,000 after acquiring an additional 150,271 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Yandex by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,645,000 after acquiring an additional 248,818 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Yandex by 26.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,758 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 5.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,606,000 after acquiring an additional 215,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,119,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,433,000 after buying an additional 65,404 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on YNDX shares. UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $70.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of -180.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.26. Yandex has a 12-month low of $58.91 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.