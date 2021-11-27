Ycash Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $19,493.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.35 or 0.00477179 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.27 or 0.00200565 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00100105 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004382 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,833,206 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

