Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is $0.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.53.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,789 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,884,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after purchasing an additional 847,367 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,748,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,197,000 after purchasing an additional 425,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

BMRN traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.58. 1,036,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,211. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,094.75, a PEG ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

