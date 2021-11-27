Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Announce Earnings of $5.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report earnings of $5.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.47. Capital One Financial reported earnings per share of $5.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $26.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.50 to $27.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $19.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.79 to $23.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $6.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,081,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,018. The company has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $85.16 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.54 and its 200 day moving average is $161.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $14,192,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 710,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,011,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,830,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

