Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Announce Earnings of $5.13 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report earnings of $5.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.47. Capital One Financial reported earnings per share of $5.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $26.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.50 to $27.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $19.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.79 to $23.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $6.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,081,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,018. The company has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $85.16 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.54 and its 200 day moving average is $161.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $14,192,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 710,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,011,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,830,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

