Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to announce $3.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.47 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $11.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $15.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Devon Energy.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.58.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 203,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.70. 15,887,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,796,134. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $45.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.