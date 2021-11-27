Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.25). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

ETTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $38,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 32,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 280,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

ETTX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. 69,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,433. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

